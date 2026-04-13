Brandon Pugh, principal cyber advisor to the secretary of the Army, left, speaks with Refael Franco, right, chief executive officer of Code Blue Ltd., during Cyber Week 2025 at Tel Aviv University, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 9, 2025. The engagement highlighted opportunities for public-private collaboration to strengthen cyber defense and protect critical infrastructure. (Courtesy photo by Dror Sithakol)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 16:49
|Photo ID:
|9625432
|VIRIN:
|251209-A-ZZ999-2002
|Resolution:
|1280x853
|Size:
|222.43 KB
|Location:
|TEL AVIV, IL
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
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Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
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