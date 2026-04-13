Brandon Pugh, principal cyber advisor to the secretary of the Army, center, reviews a map with Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, commanding general of U.S. Army Central Command, left, and Fleet Master Chief Lateef Compton, U.S. Central Command senior enlisted leader, right, at the Gaza Civil Military Coordination Cell in Kiryat Gat, Israel, Dec. 11, 2025. The visit underscored the importance of strong cybersecurity and technology integration to support operational coordination and shared situational awareness. (U.S Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 16:49
|Photo ID:
|9625440
|VIRIN:
|251211-A-ZZ999-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|TEL AVIV, IL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements
No keywords found.