Army strengthens cyber partnerships through multinational engagements

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brandon Pugh, principal cyber advisor to the secretary of the Army, center, reviews a map with Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, commanding general of U.S. Army Central Command, left, and Fleet Master Chief Lateef Compton, U.S. Central Command senior enlisted leader, right, at the Gaza Civil Military Coordination Cell in Kiryat Gat, Israel, Dec. 11, 2025. The visit underscored the importance of strong cybersecurity and technology integration to support operational coordination and shared situational awareness. (U.S Army photo)