Charlie Company Final Drill

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A U.S. Marine Corps drill instructor with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, conducts final drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, April 18, 2026. Through final drill and the five Marine attributes, recruits forged discipline and exemplary character in their recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)