Charlie Company Final Drill

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Rct. Padraig Odonohue, a recruit with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, waits to conduct final drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, April 18, 2026. Through final drill and the five Marine attributes, recruits forged discipline and exemplary character. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)