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    Charlie Company Final Drill [Image 14 of 25]

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    Charlie Company Final Drill

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Rct. Padraig Odonohue, a recruit with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, waits to conduct final drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, April 18, 2026. Through final drill and the five Marine attributes, recruits forged discipline and exemplary character. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 15:26
    Photo ID: 9625380
    VIRIN: 260418-M-JM917-2061
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 6.48 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Charlie Company Final Drill [Image 25 of 25], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Charlie Company Final Drill
    Charlie Company Final Drill
    Charlie Company Final Drill
    Charlie Company Final Drill
    Charlie Company Final Drill
    Charlie Company Final Drill
    Charlie Company Final Drill
    Charlie Company Final Drill
    Charlie Company Final Drill
    Charlie Company Final Drill
    Charlie Company Final Drill
    Charlie Company Final Drill
    Charlie Company Final Drill
    Charlie Company Final Drill
    Charlie Company Final Drill
    Charlie Company Final Drill
    Charlie Company Final Drill
    Charlie Company Final Drill
    Charlie Company Final Drill
    Charlie Company Final Drill
    Charlie Company Final Drill
    Charlie Company Final Drill
    Charlie Company Final Drill
    Charlie Company Final Drill

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    Recruit, Close Order Drill, Drill, Final Drill

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