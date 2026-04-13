Charlie Company Final Drill

Rct. Joseph Sisk, a recruit with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, conducts final drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, April 18, 2026. Through final drill and the five Marine attributes, recruits forged discipline and exemplary character. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 15:26
|Photo ID:
|9625377
|VIRIN:
|260418-M-JM917-2052
|Resolution:
|6459x4306
|Size:
|8.86 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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