Charlie Company Final Drill

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Reece Frye, a drill master with Recruit Training Regiment, evaluates recruits during final drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, April 18, 2026. Through final drill and the five Marine attributes, Charlie Company forged discipline and exemplary character in their recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)