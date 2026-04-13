Charlie Company Final Drill

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U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Alkdy Rojas, a chief drill instructor with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, talks to recruits before they conduct final drill at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 18, 2026. Recruits learn close-order drill as a means of instilling discipline, teamwork, and spatial awareness, and as a basis for executing combat formations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)