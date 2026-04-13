U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Alkdy Rojas, a chief drill instructor with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, talks to recruits before they conduct final drill at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 18, 2026. Recruits learn close-order drill as a means of instilling discipline, teamwork, and spatial awareness, and as a basis for executing combat formations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 15:26
|Photo ID:
|9625373
|VIRIN:
|260418-M-JM917-2079
|Resolution:
|5923x3949
|Size:
|4.56 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Company Final Drill [Image 25 of 25], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.