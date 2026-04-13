U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Lauren Jackson, a drill instructor with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, inspects her platoon before conducting final drill at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 18, 2026. Recruits learn close-order drill as a means of instilling discipline, teamwork, and spatial awareness, and as a basis for executing combat formations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 15:26
|Photo ID:
|9625395
|VIRIN:
|260418-M-JM917-2081
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.47 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Company Final Drill [Image 25 of 25], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.