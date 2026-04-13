Charlie Company Final Drill

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Manasseh Ashiagbor, a senior drill instructor with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conducts final drill at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 18, 2026. Recruits learn close-order drill as a means of instilling discipline, teamwork, and spatial awareness, and as a basis for executing combat formations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)