USACE Los Angeles District hosts town hall for Pico Rivera community

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George Sunny, left, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District project manager, discuss impacts and expectations from the upcoming Whitter Narrows Dam Safety Modification Project construction with community members attending the April 16, 2026 town hall at the Pico Park building in Pico Rivera, California. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Shawn Davis, USACE Los Angeles District Public Affairs)