USACE Los Angeles District hosts town hall for Pico Rivera community

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Community members hear about the impacts and expectations from the upcoming Whitter Narrows Dam Safety Modification Project construction with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees April 16, 2026 at the Pico Park building in Pico Rivera, California. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Shawn Davis, USACE Los Angeles District Public Affairs)