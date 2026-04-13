USACE Los Angeles District hosts town hall for Pico Rivera community

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Col. Andrew J. Baker, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District commander, speaks with Gustavo V. Comacho, mayor of Pico Rivera, just before the April 16, 2026 Pico Park town hall meant to discuss upcoming construction for the Whittier Narrows Dam Safety Modification Project in Pico Rivera, California. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Shawn Davis, USACE Los Angeles District Public Affairs)