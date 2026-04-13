Community members discuss impacts and expectations from the upcoming Whitter Narrows Dam Safety Modification Project construction with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees April 16, 2026 at the Pico Park building in Pico Rivera, California. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Shawn Davis, USACE Los Angeles District Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 00:16
|Photo ID:
|9620954
|VIRIN:
|260416-A-KV149-1012
|Resolution:
|5829x3886
|Size:
|5.19 MB
|Location:
|PICO RIVERA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Los Angeles District hosts town hall for Pico Rivera community [Image 13 of 13], by Shawn Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.