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    USACE Los Angeles District hosts town hall for Pico Rivera community [Image 12 of 13]

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    USACE Los Angeles District hosts town hall for Pico Rivera community

    PICO RIVERA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Shawn Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Community members discuss impacts and expectations from the upcoming Whitter Narrows Dam Safety Modification Project construction with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees April 16, 2026 at the Pico Park building in Pico Rivera, California. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Shawn Davis, USACE Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 00:16
    Photo ID: 9620954
    VIRIN: 260416-A-KV149-1012
    Resolution: 5829x3886
    Size: 5.19 MB
    Location: PICO RIVERA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACE Los Angeles District hosts town hall for Pico Rivera community [Image 13 of 13], by Shawn Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USACE Los Angeles District hosts town hall for Pico Rivera community
    USACE Los Angeles District hosts town hall for Pico Rivera community
    USACE Los Angeles District hosts town hall for Pico Rivera community
    USACE Los Angeles District hosts town hall for Pico Rivera community
    USACE Los Angeles District hosts town hall for Pico Rivera community
    USACE Los Angeles District hosts town hall for Pico Rivera community
    USACE Los Angeles District hosts town hall for Pico Rivera community
    USACE Los Angeles District hosts town hall for Pico Rivera community
    USACE Los Angeles District hosts town hall for Pico Rivera community
    USACE Los Angeles District hosts town hall for Pico Rivera community
    USACE Los Angeles District hosts town hall for Pico Rivera community
    USACE Los Angeles District hosts town hall for Pico Rivera community
    USACE Los Angeles District hosts town hall for Pico Rivera community

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