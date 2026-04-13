USACE Los Angeles District hosts town hall for Pico Rivera community

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Aaron Smith, senior dam safety advisor with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, interacts with the audience attending the April 16, 2026 Pico Park town hall meant to discuss upcoming construction for the Whittier Narrows Dam Safety Modification Project in Pico Rivera, California. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Shawn Davis, USACE Los Angeles District Public Affairs)