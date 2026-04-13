USACE Los Angeles District hosts town hall for Pico Rivera community

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Col. Andrew J. Baker, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District commander, gives remarks to community members attending the April 16, 2026 town hall in the Pico Park building at the end of the town hall meeting used to discuss upcoming construction for the Whittier Narrows Dam Safety Modification Project in Pico Rivera, California. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Shawn Davis, USACE Los Angeles District Public Affairs)