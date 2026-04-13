Indiana National Guard soldiers graduate Officer Candidate School

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Indiana National Guard 2nd Lt. Tyler Lucas holds a plaque for exceptional physical readiness as part of Indiana's Regional Training Institute Class 75-26 at the Indiana War Memorial in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 11, 2026. Lucas branched infantry and will report to Company C, 2nd Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment. (Indiana National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry)