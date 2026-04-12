Photo By Sgt. Austin Goss | Indiana Army National Guard 2nd Lt. Logan Camp takes the oath of office to obtain the rank during his graduation from Officer Candidate School in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 11, 2026. Camp is branching into Field Artillery, one of two Soldiers in his 13 person class to do so. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Austin Goss) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Austin Goss | Indiana Army National Guard 2nd Lt. Logan Camp takes the oath of office to obtain the...... read more read more

Indiana National Guard soldiers graduate Officer Candidate School

INDIANAPOLIS – A group of 13 Indiana National Guard soldiers graduated Officer Candidate School and received their second lieutenant rank, signified by a gold bar, during a ceremony at the Indiana War Memorial in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 11, 2026.

Family, friends and fellow Hoosier Guard soldiers attended the ceremony highlighted by Brig. Gen. Michael Grundman, 81st Troop Command commander, who served as the guest speaker.

“You guys are entering our Army at such a dynamic time, add to that the complexities of being a member of the Army National Guard where we have a dual mission to our federal Army and our governor,” said Grundman. “And I absolutely applaud you for taking this step forward and to help lead this great generation of Americans.”

While at a dynamic time in history, the soldiers said they joined and pursued becoming a commissioned officer for myriad reasons including setting an example, education benefits or to be a part of something greater than themselves.

“To be a part of this remarkable institution, it's an honor to serve this blessed nation,” said 2nd Lt. Kehinde Fabiyi, originally from Nigeria and who will serve as a logistics officer with the 519th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, headquartered in Terre Haute.

Like many soldiers, he said he could not have completed the school without the support of his family.

“It means a lot, it means everything to me, it took the support my family, my dad, my wife and kids; they pushed me on,” said Fabiyi whose twin brother, Taiwo, rendered the first salute to his brother on stage during the ceremony.

“It's not just anybody who can wear the uniform of the United States military,” said Taiwo. “I am so happy to see him take this next step in his career, and I really appreciate all he's accomplished, we all are."

In addition to the Indiana National Guard's newest second lieutenants receiving their first salutes and the pinning of their rank on their uniforms, they also took the oath to support and defend the Constitutions of the United State and Indiana.

For 2nd Lt. Tyler Lucas, the honor graduate of this class, he wanted to serve, set an example and felt the call of military service.

“I try my best in everything I do, that's why I joined, it's not for any benefits, but just to serve and be a role model for my kids and my family. So if I put my best foot forward to be a better role model for them,” said Lucas, who branched infantry. “You can do anything you want if you put your mind to it.

Aside from the call of duty, others joined precisely for the benefits.

“At the time I wanted to go for a master's degree and looking for different benefits in order to get my education paid for, so that's why I joined,” said 2nd Lt. Alyssa Richards, who has a biomedical engineering bachelor's degree and now master's degree, thanks to her military service, from Purdue University.

Richards, who branched as a signal officer will join the 38th Division Sustainment Brigade, and though she joined for the benefits, she's already set the example for others.

“All the things that she's been able to accomplish in her life, it shows that she is on a track,” said Reece Fromme, her partner who also pinned her during the ceremony. “She's always been a person who has a plan, goals written out for years ahead, and I think that is probably something I can learn from, you know. Those are definitely qualities you can look for in a leader.”

Whether for education benefits, setting the example or a call to military service, these leaders, newly pinned second lieutenants are ready for their next military adventure in the Indiana National Guard.