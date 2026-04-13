(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indiana National Guard soldiers graduate Officer Candidate School [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Indiana National Guard soldiers graduate Officer Candidate School

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guard 2nd Lt. Scott Schuchardt holds a bayonet for being named second honor graduate as part of Indiana's Regional Training Institute Class 75-26 at the Indiana War Memorial in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 11, 2026. Schuchardt branched signal and will be a leader for a field artillery battalion. (Indiana National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 12:07
    Photo ID: 9614096
    VIRIN: 260411-Z-WN757-7928
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 6.38 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indiana National Guard soldiers graduate Officer Candidate School [Image 8 of 8], by MSG Jeff Lowry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Indiana National Guard soldiers graduate Officer Candidate School
    Indiana National Guard soldiers graduate Officer Candidate School
    Indiana National Guard soldiers graduate Officer Candidate School
    Indiana National Guard soldiers graduate Officer Candidate School
    Indiana National Guard soldiers graduate Officer Candidate School
    Indiana National Guard soldiers graduate Officer Candidate School
    Indiana National Guard soldiers graduate Officer Candidate School
    Indiana National Guard soldiers graduate Officer Candidate School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Indiana National Guard soldiers graduate Officer Candidate School

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indiana National Guard, OCS Graduation Ceremony, Indiana War Memorial, Officer Candidate School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery