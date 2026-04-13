Indiana National Guard soldiers, newly pinned second lieutenants, listen to Lt. Col. Nicholas C. Roukas, commandant of the 138th Regiment, following their graduation ceremony at the Indiana War Memorial in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 11, 2026. The soldiers matriculated through the Indiana's Regional Training Institute Class 75-26 and Winter Accelerated Class 26-01. (Indiana National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 12:07
|Photo ID:
|9614093
|VIRIN:
|260411-Z-WN757-7921
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|7.04 MB
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Indiana National Guard soldiers graduate Officer Candidate School [Image 8 of 8], by MSG Jeff Lowry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Indiana National Guard soldiers graduate Officer Candidate School
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