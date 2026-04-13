Indiana National Guard soldiers graduate Officer Candidate School

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Indiana National Guard soldiers, newly pinned second lieutenants, listen to Lt. Col. Nicholas C. Roukas, commandant of the 138th Regiment, following their graduation ceremony at the Indiana War Memorial in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 11, 2026. The soldiers matriculated through the Indiana's Regional Training Institute Class 75-26 and Winter Accelerated Class 26-01. (Indiana National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry)