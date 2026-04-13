Indiana National Guard soldiers graduate Officer Candidate School

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Indiana National Guard soldiers pose for a photo at the Indiana War Memorial in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 11, 2026. The soldiers, members of Indiana's Regional Training Institute Class 75-26 and Winter Accelerated Class 26-01, received their second lieutenant rank during a graduation ceremony among their fellow Hoosier soldiers, family and friends. (Indiana National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry)