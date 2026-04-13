Indiana National Guard 2nd Lt. Tyler Lucas holds the Erickson Trophy which he earned as the top honor graduate of Indiana's Regional Training Institute Class 75-26 at the Indiana War Memorial in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 11, 2026. Lucas branched signal and will report to the 338th Signal Company. (Indiana National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 12:07
|Photo ID:
|9614102
|VIRIN:
|260411-Z-WN757-7934
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|6.71 MB
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Indiana National Guard soldiers graduate Officer Candidate School [Image 8 of 8], by MSG Jeff Lowry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Indiana National Guard soldiers graduate Officer Candidate School
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