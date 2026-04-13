Indiana National Guard soldiers graduate Officer Candidate School

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Indiana National Guard 2nd Lt. Tyler Lucas holds the Erickson Trophy which he earned as the top honor graduate of Indiana's Regional Training Institute Class 75-26 at the Indiana War Memorial in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 11, 2026. Lucas branched signal and will report to the 338th Signal Company. (Indiana National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry)