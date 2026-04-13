Indiana National Guard 2nd Lt. Tyler Lucas holds a pistol for earning the leadership excellence award as part of Indiana's Regional Training Institute Class 75-26 at the Indiana War Memorial in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 11, 2026. Lucas branched infantry and will report to Company C, 2nd Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment. (Indiana National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 12:07
|Photo ID:
|9614099
|VIRIN:
|260411-Z-WN757-7930
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|6.8 MB
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Indiana National Guard soldiers graduate Officer Candidate School [Image 8 of 8], by MSG Jeff Lowry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Indiana National Guard soldiers graduate Officer Candidate School
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