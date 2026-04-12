U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Donovan Alonzo, assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron, right, prepares the first iteration of a care-under-fire scenario during a joint training event at Cerro Tigre, Panamá, April 10, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 14:55
|Photo ID:
|9610052
|VIRIN:
|260410-A-DL184-1020
|Resolution:
|7593x5064
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|CERRO TIGRE, PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama [Image 20 of 20], by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.