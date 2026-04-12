U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron, conduct security during a joint training event at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, April 10, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)