U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama

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Cabo, Issac Herrera, a member of the Servicio de Protección Institucional, provides security for a simulated casualty under fire during a joint training event at Cerro Tigre, Panamá, April 10, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)