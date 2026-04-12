U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama

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Members of the Servicio de Protección Institucional, provide security during a joint training event at Cerro Tigre, Panamá, April 10, 2026. The engagements support the U.S.–Panama security cooperation by strengthening partnerships, enhancing interoperability and building shared readiness through cooperative, invited training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)