Members of the Servicio de Protección Institucional, provide security during a joint training event at Cerro Tigre, Panamá, April 10, 2026. The engagements support the U.S.–Panama security cooperation by strengthening partnerships, enhancing interoperability and building shared readiness through cooperative, invited training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 14:55
|Photo ID:
|9610044
|VIRIN:
|260410-A-DL184-1015
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|CERRO TIGRE, PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama [Image 20 of 20], by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.