U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron, and members of the Servicio de Protección Institucional, provide care to simulated casualty during a tactical medical evacuation training event at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Jan. 30, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)