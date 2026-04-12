U.S. Airmen assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron, and members of the Servicio de Protección Institucional, prepare their weapons during a joint training event at Cerro Tigre, Panamá, April 10, 2026. U.S. Southern Command seeks to expand its ongoing coordination, collaboration, and security efforts where U.S. military personnel and Panamanian public forces can bolster collective capabilities and skills, as well as facilitate a joint learning environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 14:55
|Photo ID:
|9610043
|VIRIN:
|260410-A-DL184-1014
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|CERRO TIGRE, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama [Image 20 of 20], by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.