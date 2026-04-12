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    U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama [Image 13 of 20]

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    U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama

    CERRO TIGRE, PANAMA

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron, and members of the Servicio de Protección Institucional, transport a simulated casualty during a joint training event at Cerro Tigre, Panamá, April 10, 2026. U.S. Southern Command seeks to expand its ongoing coordination, collaboration, and security efforts where U.S. military personnel and Panamanian public forces can bolster collective capabilities and skills, as well as facilitate a joint learning environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 14:55
    Photo ID: 9610038
    VIRIN: 260410-A-DL184-1013
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: CERRO TIGRE, PA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama [Image 20 of 20], by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama
    U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama
    U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama
    U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama
    U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama
    U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama
    U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama
    U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama
    U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama
    U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama
    U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama
    U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama
    U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama
    U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama
    U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama
    U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama
    U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama
    U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama
    U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama
    U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama

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    TAGS

    824th BDS
    partnership
    U.S. Air Force
    Panama
    interoperability
    JSCG-P

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