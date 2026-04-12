U.S. Air Force and Servicio de Protección Institucional Build Partnership in Panama

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 824th Base Defense Squadron, and members of the Servicio de Protección Institucional, transport a simulated casualty during a joint training event at Cerro Tigre, Panamá, April 10, 2026. U.S. Southern Command seeks to expand its ongoing coordination, collaboration, and security efforts where U.S. military personnel and Panamanian public forces can bolster collective capabilities and skills, as well as facilitate a joint learning environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)