AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

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Festival attendees enjoy a Michael Jackson tribute band, at America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2026. America Fest 2026 is a great opportunity for Kadena to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of America’s independence, combining patriotism with purpose as history continues to be made. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathen Sifuentes)