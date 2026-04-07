A Festival attendee plays the sanshin, a traditional Okinawan instrument at America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2026. America Fest is Kadena’s open house event where attendees viewed static aircraft displays, interacted with U.S. service members and enjoyed a wide variety of entertainment and activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 11:16
|Photo ID:
|9608911
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-OO000-1082
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 26 of 26], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.