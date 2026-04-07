Festival attendees watch a fireworks display during America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2026. America Fest 2026 is a great opportunity for Kadena to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of America’s independence, combining patriotism with purpose as history continues to be made. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathen R. Sifuentes)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 11:17
|Photo ID:
|9608920
|VIRIN:
|260412-F-TK870-1004
|Resolution:
|2832x4240
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 26 of 26], by SrA Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.