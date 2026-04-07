Festival attendees enjoy a DJ Stitch tribute to U.S. music band, as they close the night at America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2026. America Fest’s 2026 theme, “Stars, Cars, and Guitars” highlights elements of American culture, underscoring the strength of the United States and Japan alliance through shared values, innovation and heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathen R. Sifuentes)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 11:17
|Photo ID:
|9608922
|VIRIN:
|260412-F-TK870-1013
|Resolution:
|3818x2550
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 26 of 26], by SrA Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.