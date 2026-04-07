AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

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Festival attendees enjoy a DJ Stitch tribute to U.S. music band, as they close the night at America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2026. America Fest’s 2026 theme, “Stars, Cars, and Guitars” highlights elements of American culture, underscoring the strength of the United States and Japan alliance through shared values, innovation and heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathen R. Sifuentes)