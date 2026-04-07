AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

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Festival attendees greet Kappy, the 18th Wing’s mascot, during America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2026. America Fest gave local community members the opportunity to meet U.S. service members, learn about their role in the defense of Japan and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)