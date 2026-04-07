AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

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U.S. Air Force Airman from the 18th Operations Support Squadron briefs festival attendees on a Barany chair in the STEM Hangar at America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2026. A barany chair is a rotating device used to train the inner ear to manage spatial disorientation inside of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)