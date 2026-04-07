U.S. Air Force Airman from the 18th Operations Support Squadron briefs festival attendees on a Barany chair in the STEM Hangar at America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2026. A barany chair is a rotating device used to train the inner ear to manage spatial disorientation inside of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 11:17
|Photo ID:
|9608919
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-OO000-1224
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 26 of 26], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.