A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle static is displayed as a fireworks presentation closes out day one of America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2026. America Fest gave local community members the opportunity to meet U.S. service members, learn about their role in the defense of Japan and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan R. Sifuentes)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 11:17
|Photo ID:
|9608924
|VIRIN:
|260412-F-TK870-1043
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 26 of 26], by SrA Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.