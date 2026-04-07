U.S. Army Spc. Isaiah Castellanos (2nd from left), District of Columbia National Guard, and Spc. Sandra Chheng, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, compete in the bantamweight finals during day three of the 2026 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Championship at Fort Benning, Ga. Apr. 10, 2026. The two Army National Guard teams finished the tournament with third and sixth place team standings out of twenty-one teams competing, with three National Guard Soldiers earning championship belts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 11:09
|Photo ID:
|9608912
|VIRIN:
|260410-Z-AM608-1012
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.4 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup
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