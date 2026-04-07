U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers compete in the finals during day three of the 2026 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Championship at Fort Benning, Ga. Apr. 10, 2026. The two Army National Guard teams finished the tournament with third and sixth place team standings out of twenty-one teams competing, with three National Guard Soldiers earning championship belts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 11:09
|Photo ID:
|9608909
|VIRIN:
|260410-Z-AM608-1008
|Resolution:
|8809x3920
|Size:
|7.37 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup
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