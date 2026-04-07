National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith | U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers compete in the finals during day three of the 2026 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Championship at Fort Benning, Ga. Apr. 10, 2026. The two Army National Guard teams finished the tournament with third and sixth place team standings out of twenty-one teams competing, with three National Guard Soldiers earning championship belts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith | U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers compete in the finals during day three of the 2026...... read more read more

FORT BENNING, Ga. – U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers claimed three championship belts and delivered their strongest performance to date at the 2026 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Championships, finishing third overall April 10, 2026.

For the first time, the National Guard fielded two multi-state teams, filling all eight weight classes with two fighters each. The teams capitalized on a two-week training camp followed by a final assessment to build cohesion and refine skills before arriving at Fort Benning. Their preparation paid off, as the teams placed third and sixth out of 21 Army teams and competed in more than 30 bouts throughout the tournament.

“Our Soldiers are here competing against elite-level fighters—the best in the U.S. Army,” said Sgt. 1st Class William Dougherty, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, coach of team two. “They’ve put in the work, and they came here determined to win.”

Senior leaders also observed the competition as the finals approached. Senior Enlisted Advisor John T. Raines III met with National Guard competitors prior to the championship bouts, offering words of encouragement before they entered the cage.

“I’m proud of you all for representing the National Guard on this stage,” Raines said. “Competing here takes discipline, toughness and commitment. You’ve shown you belong among the Army’s best—I’m looking forward to watching you compete.”

Eight championship belts lined the table beside the cage as the final bouts began, each representing three rounds of close-quarters combat. The crowd filled the stands as fighters stepped forward, ready to claim their place among the Army’s top competitors.

The opening championship bout featured National Guard teammates in the bantamweight division. Spc. Isaiah Castellanos, District of Columbia National Guard, defeated Spc. Sandra Chheng, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, by first-round technical knockout after a rapid series of strikes.

“The win feels great, but it’s tough when it’s against someone you’ve trained with,” Castellanos said. “We both pushed each other to get here, and we owed it to each other to give everything we had.”

In the cruiserweight division, Sgt. Jeremiah Slagle, Ohio Army National Guard, secured his third consecutive Lacerda Cup title with a dominant performance, winning by unanimous decision. Slagle became only the second Soldier in the competition’s history to achieve three straight championships.

“I stay calm and focused,” Slagle said. “Once the fight starts, it’s about execution—sticking to what you’ve trained and giving everything you have.”

Staff Sgt. Alexander Myers, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, closed out the finals with a decisive submission victory in the heavyweight division, earning the National Guard’s third championship belt.

“Combatives builds resilience and confidence,” Myers said. “It pushes you mentally and physically in ways nothing else does. That carries over into everything we do as Soldiers.”

The road to the finals pushed competitors to their physical limits. Sgt. 1st Class Tylor Heagy, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, entered his quarterfinal bout already fighting through visible injuries to both eyes sustained the previous day. Early in the match, an illegal strike to his left eye significantly worsened the injury, swelling it shut. Despite impaired vision, Heagy continued late into the fight before officials stopped the bout due to medical concerns. He was later transported for emergency treatment and surgery.

Warrant Officer Jose Portillo, Nevada Army National Guard, also demonstrated resilience, continuing to compete through an eyebrow laceration that required stitches following one of his bouts.

Coaches emphasized that the experience extended beyond wins and losses, focusing on growth and development across both teams.

“Every Soldier here gave everything they had,” said Staff Sgt. Todd Bevan, Ohio Army National Guard, coach of team two. “They’re leaving better than they came – better fighters, better teammates and better Soldiers.”

With three championship titles and a top three team finish, the National Guard teams demonstrated their ability to compete with and defeat the Army’s top combatives fighters. This year’s performance marks a turning point for the National Guard’s role in the Army combatives program.

U.S. Army National Guard Team One

Spc. Isaiah Castellanos, District of Columbia National Guard (bantamweight)

Sgt. Donny Bradburn, Ohio Army National Guard (flyweight)

Sgt. Alexander Smith, Ohio Army National Guard (lightweight)

Sgt. 1st Class Scott Eclavea, Guam Army National Guard (welterweight)

Warrant Officer Jose Portillo, Nevada Army National Guard (middleweight)

Sgt. 1st Class Paul Almquist, Pennsylvania Army National Guard (cruiserweight)

Spc. Wilson Maliek, District of Columbia National Guard (light heavyweight)

Sgt. 1st Class Jacques Cooper, Pennsylvania Army National Guard (heavyweight)

Staff Sgt. Todd Bevan, Ohio Army National Guard (coach)

U.S. Army National Guard Team Two