Date Taken: 04.10.2026 Date Posted: 04.11.2026 11:09 Photo ID: 9608905 VIRIN: 260410-Z-AM608-1026 Resolution: 5602x3728 Size: 3.39 MB Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US

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This work, National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup [Image 26 of 26], by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.