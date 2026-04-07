U.S. Army Senior Enlisted Advisor John T. Raines III met with National Guard competitors prior to the championship bouts at the Lacerda Cup combatives championships at Fort Benning, Georgia April 10, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 11:09
|Photo ID:
|9608905
|VIRIN:
|260410-Z-AM608-1026
|Resolution:
|5602x3728
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup [Image 26 of 26], by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup
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