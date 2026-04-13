From the Drill Floor to Tournament Stage, D.C. National Guard Launches Modern Combatives Program Your browser does not support the audio element.

WASHINGTON — Inside a training room at the D.C. Army National Guard Armory basement, soldiers and airmen cycle through takedowns, grapples and strikes, as part of a modern combatives program leaders say is sharpening both discipline, readiness and building the warrior ethos.



Formally established in February, the District of Columbia National Guard’s Combatives Program has already sent competitors to the 2026 Lacerda Cup, one of the Army’s premier hand-to-hand combat tournaments, and is beginning to influence how some units approach physical training. The effort aligns with the Modern Army Combatives Program (MACP), which launched in the 1990s, and blends techniques from wrestling, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, boxing and Muay Thai. Sister services have since also developed their own programs to enhance combat readiness, self-defense capabilities, unit cohesion, and Warrior Ethos.



“The mission of the combatives program is to increase soldier lethality and their understanding and comprehension of what to do during a physical altercation,” explained Capt. Andrew Devine, the program’s officer in charge.

Training focuses on preparing troops for unpredictable environments during their deployments. Service members learn how to create space, control individuals and protect themselves and the public against foreign and domestic enemies, Devine continued.



The program has also produced a competitive team testing itself against top fighters across the force. At the 2026 Lacerda Cup at Fort Benning, 21 teams competed — 19 active duty, one Army Reserve and two National Guard — with only eight champions emerging. National Guard soldiers from several states, including the District, advanced through early rounds, with seven reaching the semifinals and four moving on to the finals.



Among them was Spc. Isaiah Castellanos of the D.C. National Guard, who won the bantamweight title after four matches across three days, including a final bout against a teammate. His performance stood out among the field, finishing every fight in under two minutes — securing his first three victories by submission and closing the championship bout with a knockout inside the cage.



“It feels pretty good,” Castellanos exclaimed. “My coaches and my teammates helped me a lot with my game plan.”

While competition highlights top performers, leaders like Devine emphasize the program is designed for soldiers and Airmen at all levels. e combatives team continues to grow, welcoming participants from zero experience to professional fighters, across the Army National Guard, other states and Air National Guard units.



A five-day basic course introduces fundamental techniques, while a two-week advanced course builds on those skills with scenario-based training and controlled competition.



“The way that it’s designed is to take somebody who’s never had any martial arts or fighting experience and … give them a basic understanding,” Devine said.



That accessibility has drawn airmen and soldiers with and without prior experience. Castellanos, for example, who came in with a background in wrestling and jiu-jitsu, said the program helped him expand into striking disciplines.

“It’s definitely something you can start from zero with,” he shared.



And for service members who work out of the D.C. Armory, the program’s presence inside that location made training more accessible across the force and to Guardsmen deployed to the District as part of Joint Task Force- District of Columbia (JTF-DC). Units are able to reserve time and instructors, creating opportunities for broader participation. Like the DCNG’s 260th Special Purpose Brigade, which maintains a standing weekly reservation, or long-time members like Tech. Sgt. Christopher of the D.C. Air National Guard who have been part of the program since its inception.



DCNG Leaders say the program is also boosting morale and retention, with airmen and soldiers consistently ranking combatives among their preferred forms of physical training.



“It’s their favorite PT because it’s something new, and people are actually learning skills that they can apply,” Devine said.



Participation remains voluntary for now, but officials expect the program to expand. As the initiative develops, leaders see combatives as reinforcing a fundamental skill set.



“It’s just being able to be prepared to fight and win,” Devine said.