National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup

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U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers compete in the finals during day three of the 2026 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Championship at Fort Benning, Ga. Apr. 10, 2026. The two Army National Guard teams finished the tournament with third and sixth place team standings out of twenty-one teams competing, with three National Guard Soldiers earning championship belts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)