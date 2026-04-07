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    National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup [Image 7 of 26]

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    National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers compete in the finals during day three of the 2026 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Championship at Fort Benning, Ga. Apr. 10, 2026. The two Army National Guard teams finished the tournament with third and sixth place team standings out of twenty-one teams competing, with three National Guard Soldiers earning championship belts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 11:09
    Photo ID: 9608907
    VIRIN: 260410-Z-AM608-1007
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.35 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup [Image 26 of 26], by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup
    National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup
    National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup
    National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup
    National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup
    National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup
    National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup
    National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup
    National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup
    National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup
    National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup
    National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup
    National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup
    National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup
    National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup
    National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup
    National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup
    National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup
    National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup
    National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup
    National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup
    National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup
    National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup
    National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup
    National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup
    National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup

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    National Guard claims three titles, earns historic finish at 2026 Lacerda Cup

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    TAGS

    Combatives
    Lacerda Cup
    #InfantryWeek
    Army National Guard
    #LacerdaCup2026
    Lacerda Cup 2026

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