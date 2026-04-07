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    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility [Image 10 of 10]

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    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility

    NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    Senior Airman Reilly Stredde, 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Point Defense Battle Lab small unmanned aerial system operator, flies a drone during an operational demonstration as part of a Point Defense Battle Lab ribbon cutting ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 9, 2026. The operational demonstration offered an example of how the PDBL is exercising commercial counter small unmanned aerial system technology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 18:03
    Photo ID: 9608276
    VIRIN: 260409-F-YU621-1171
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility

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    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility

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    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Grand Forks AFB
    C-UAS
    319th Reconnaissance Wing
    Drone Defense
    Point Defense Battle Lab

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