Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility

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Senior Airman Reilly Stredde, 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Point Defense Battle Lab small unmanned aerial system operator, flies a drone during an operational demonstration as part of a Point Defense Battle Lab ribbon cutting ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 9, 2026. The operational demonstration offered an example of how the PDBL is exercising commercial counter small unmanned aerial system technology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)