Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility

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From left, Brig. Gen. Micah Fesler, Air National Guard advisor to the commander, Air Combat Command; Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.; Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. and Col. Alfred Rosales, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander; pose for a photo during a Point Defense Battle Lab ribbon cutting ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 9, 2026. Hoeven and Cramer attended the ceremony to celebrate the PDBL’s accomplishments since its inception in October of 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Teel)