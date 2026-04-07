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    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility [Image 4 of 10]

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    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility

    NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Airman Emma Funderburk 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    From left, Brig. Gen. Micah Fesler, Air National Guard advisor to the commander, Air Combat Command; Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.; Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. and Col. Alfred Rosales, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander; pose for a photo during a Point Defense Battle Lab ribbon cutting ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 9, 2026. Hoeven and Cramer attended the ceremony to celebrate the PDBL’s accomplishments since its inception in October of 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Teel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 18:03
    Photo ID: 9608253
    VIRIN: 260409-F-VI066-1456
    Resolution: 5224x3476
    Size: 5.45 MB
    Location: NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Emma Funderburk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility

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