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    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility [Image 9 of 10]

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    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility

    NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    Master Sgt. Correy Turner, Point Defense Battle Lab red force lead, an operational demonstration during a Point Defense Battle Lab ribbon cutting ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 9, 2026. The joint efforts of various 319th Reconnaissance Wing airmen from multiple career fields ensures the PDBL has the expertise, integration and operational capabilities needed to effectively exercise and evaluate counter small unmanned aerial systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 18:03
    Photo ID: 9608275
    VIRIN: 260409-F-YU621-1161
    Resolution: 4994x3323
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility

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