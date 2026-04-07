Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Correy Turner, Point Defense Battle Lab red force lead, an operational demonstration during a Point Defense Battle Lab ribbon cutting ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 9, 2026. The joint efforts of various 319th Reconnaissance Wing airmen from multiple career fields ensures the PDBL has the expertise, integration and operational capabilities needed to effectively exercise and evaluate counter small unmanned aerial systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)