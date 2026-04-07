Col. Alfred Rosales, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, delivers remarks about the importance of the Point Defense Battle Lab during a ribbon cutting at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 9, 2026. The 319th RW is the lead for Air Combat Command's PDBL supported by the 184th Wing, Kansas Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 18:03
|Photo ID:
|9608260
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-YU621-1023
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
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