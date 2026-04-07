Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility

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Col. Alfred Rosales, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, delivers remarks about the importance of the Point Defense Battle Lab during a ribbon cutting at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 9, 2026. The 319th RW is the lead for Air Combat Command's PDBL supported by the 184th Wing, Kansas Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)