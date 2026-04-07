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    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility [Image 6 of 10]

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    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility

    NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    Col. Alfred Rosales, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, delivers remarks about the importance of the Point Defense Battle Lab during a ribbon cutting at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 9, 2026. The 319th RW is the lead for Air Combat Command's PDBL supported by the 184th Wing, Kansas Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 18:03
    Photo ID: 9608260
    VIRIN: 260409-F-YU621-1023
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility

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