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    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility [Image 8 of 10]

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    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility

    NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    From left, Chief Master Sgt. Stephen Vogt, 184th Wing Kansas Air National Guard command chief; Col. Alfred Rosales, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander; Brig. Gen. Micah Fesler, Air National Guard advisor to the commander, Air Combat Command; Maj. Ashlee Ellis, Point Defense Battle Lab director of operations; Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.; Col. Reynaldo Champion, PDBL director; Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.; Col. Joseph Deeds, 184th WG, Kansas ANG commander; Chief Master Sgt. William Gruenes, 319th RW command chief and Master Sgt. John Marshik, PDBL Senior Enlisted Leader; cut a ribbon during a PDBL ribbon cutting ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 9, 2026. The PDBL’s permanent facility allows the team to continue organizing and conducting exercises to develop counter small unmanned aerial system tactics, techniques and procedures for stateside Air Force installations to maintain tactical superiority against aerial threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 18:03
    Photo ID: 9608270
    VIRIN: 260409-F-YU621-1088
    Resolution: 5714x3802
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility

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