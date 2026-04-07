Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility

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From left, Chief Master Sgt. Stephen Vogt, 184th Wing Kansas Air National Guard command chief; Col. Alfred Rosales, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander; Brig. Gen. Micah Fesler, Air National Guard advisor to the commander, Air Combat Command; Maj. Ashlee Ellis, Point Defense Battle Lab director of operations; Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.; Col. Reynaldo Champion, PDBL director; Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.; Col. Joseph Deeds, 184th WG, Kansas ANG commander; Chief Master Sgt. William Gruenes, 319th RW command chief and Master Sgt. John Marshik, PDBL Senior Enlisted Leader; cut a ribbon during a PDBL ribbon cutting ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 9, 2026. The PDBL’s permanent facility allows the team to continue organizing and conducting exercises to develop counter small unmanned aerial system tactics, techniques and procedures for stateside Air Force installations to maintain tactical superiority against aerial threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)