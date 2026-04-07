Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility

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Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., speaks during a Point Defense Battle Lab ribbon cutting ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 9, 2026. The Point Defense Battle Lab will serve as a hub for collaboration, pushing boundaries in counter small unmanned aerial system capabilities, ensuring the Air Force maintains tactical superiority against evolving threats and is a key part of the service’s effort to evaluate advanced technologies to defend installations from sUAS threats.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Emma Teel)