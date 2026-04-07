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    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility [Image 5 of 10]

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    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility

    NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Airman Emma Funderburk 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., speaks during a Point Defense Battle Lab ribbon cutting ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 9, 2026. The Point Defense Battle Lab will serve as a hub for collaboration, pushing boundaries in counter small unmanned aerial system capabilities, ensuring the Air Force maintains tactical superiority against evolving threats and is a key part of the service’s effort to evaluate advanced technologies to defend installations from sUAS threats.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Emma Teel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 18:03
    Photo ID: 9608257
    VIRIN: 260409-F-VI066-1497
    Resolution: 5382x3027
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Emma Funderburk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility

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    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility

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    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Grand Forks AFB
    C-UAS
    319th Reconnaissance Wing
    Drone Defense
    Point Defense Battle Lab

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