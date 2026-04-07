Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., speaks during a Point Defense Battle Lab ribbon cutting ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 9, 2026. The Point Defense Battle Lab will serve as a hub for collaboration, pushing boundaries in counter small unmanned aerial system capabilities, ensuring the Air Force maintains tactical superiority against evolving threats and is a key part of the service’s effort to evaluate advanced technologies to defend installations from sUAS threats.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Emma Teel)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 18:03
|Photo ID:
|9608257
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-VI066-1497
|Resolution:
|5382x3027
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Emma Funderburk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
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