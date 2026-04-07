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    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility [Image 7 of 10]

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    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility

    NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    From right, Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.; Col. Alfred Rosales, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander; Michaela Rosales, 319th RW commander spouse; Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. and Chief Master Sgt. William Gruenes, 319th RW command chief; listen to remarks during a Point Defense Battle Lab ribbon cutting ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 9, 2026. The PDBL is a central hub for advancing counter small unmanned aerial system capabilities that fosters collaboration among civilian agencies, mission partners and industry leaders to enhance the security of installations, service members, families and surrounding communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 18:03
    Photo ID: 9608267
    VIRIN: 260409-F-YU621-1047
    Resolution: 5775x3842
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility
    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility

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    Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility

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    Air Combat Command
    Grand Forks AFB
    C-UAS
    319th Reconnaissance Wing
    Drone Defense
    Point Defense Battle Lab

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