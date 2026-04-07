Point Defense Battle Lab celebrates opening of permanent facility

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From right, Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.; Col. Alfred Rosales, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander; Michaela Rosales, 319th RW commander spouse; Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. and Chief Master Sgt. William Gruenes, 319th RW command chief; listen to remarks during a Point Defense Battle Lab ribbon cutting ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 9, 2026. The PDBL is a central hub for advancing counter small unmanned aerial system capabilities that fosters collaboration among civilian agencies, mission partners and industry leaders to enhance the security of installations, service members, families and surrounding communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)